WENTWORTH, Jewell D. January 16, 1923- October 9, 2019 Jewell Doris Wentworth went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on October 9, 2019. A graveside service, open to all, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX 78731with Randy Moore officiating. Visitation will precede the service at 9:00 a.m., Friday, Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752. Jewell was born on January 16, 1923 in Garfield, Texas to A.D. Beard and Katherine Berdoll Beard and enjoyed most of her adult lifetime in Austin. She graduated from Austin High School and married her husband Don Wentworth, an accountant for Southern Union Gas Company on March 8, 1952. Her spiritual life centered around Hillcrest Baptist Church, where for almost three decades, she was a volunteer teacher and worker in the children's department of the church. She and Don spent many years mentoring to young teens, providing spiritual guidance to all. All those knowing Jewell felt blessed by her thoughts and Christian example for everyday living. Outside interest of Jewell included planting and nurturing of violets, needlepoint, and supporting her Church's Van Ministry. A memorial service at Hillcrest Baptist Church will be held at a time to be determined, the week of October 14, please inquire with Cook Walden Funeral Home for details. In lieu of flowers, Jewell has requested that any contribution in her memory, be made to Hospice Austin or Senior Care and Assistance Fund maintained by Buckner Retirement Center in Austin. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019