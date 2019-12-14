|
PAMPE, Jewell Doris A resident of Austin, lived a long wonderful life. She passed away December 6, 2019. She was born November 26, 1919 in Jasper, Arkansas to Daniel W. Pruitt and Eva L. Sloan. She graduated from Central High School and Oklahoma Business College in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a secretary for two different oil companies for several years in Tulsa, where she met her husband. She worked for a General at the Pentagon in Washington, DC during World War II and worked with accredited only PhD researchers at the Texas A & M Research Center in Beaumont, Texas. A few years after retiring, she and her husband volunteered at several retirement facilities. They enjoyed square dancing, bridge and giving back to the community. Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, four brothers, her husband William R. Pampe of 69 years, and her son Allen J. Pampe. Survivors include Dr E David Pampe, his son Eric and daughter Paige, Allen's sons Derek and Reid Pampe, and three great-grandchildren. Jewell was a member of the Oak Hill Methodist Church in Austin and she was active in the Friendship class and Sunday School Class. She took her church work and faith very seriously. When younger she did lots of volunteer work with churches, hospitals, and nursing homes. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or: Oak Hill United Methodist Church 7815 US-290, Austin, Texas 78736 We will be accepting guests from 11:00am-1:00pm at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services will begin after the visitation at 2:00pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Oak Hill United Methodist Church with interment following at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. We would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Home Health & Hospice and staff members : Brandon, Hannah and Kathleen. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Teri Hobbs for her continued care and friendship to Jewell.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019