JACKSON, Jiles Worley Jiles Worley Jackson was born in Austin, Texas on April 14, 1927. He lived in Austin all of his life except for the time he served in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II. During his long and well-lived life, he stayed true to his beliefs and loved his family dearly. Jiles owned the Friendly Finance Company until 1968 when he became a home builder and land developer. He served as president of the Austin Association of Home Builders, during which time he and his good friend, John McPhaul, organized fund raisers and built the first Center for Battered Women in Austin. He was vice-president of the National Home Builders' Association, he was a founder and member of the Capitol City Trail Riders Association, and was a lifetime member of the Ben Hur Shrine. Jiles was a dedicated football official for over 20 years and served as president of the Southwest Football Officials' Association. On October 12, 1948, he married Evalyon Styles and they had a wonderful 70 years together. Jiles is survived by Evalyon and their three sons, Garey and his wife, Kathryn Moynahan; Brian and his wife, Susan; and Tommy, along with their families that include four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and lots of extended family and friends. Jiles was preceded in death by his parents, Obie and Pearl Jackson, and by his brother Kenneth Jackson and sister Dorothy Jackson Taft. A memorial service will be held at the St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1306 West Lynn, Austin, Texas, 78703 at 2:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, May 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Luke United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary