Jim G. Chapa
CHAPA, Jim G. Our beloved Jim G. Chapa, age 70, resident of Austin, was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Raymond and Sally Gomez Chapa; his brother, Donald Chapa; and his sister, Roseanna Gomez. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Minnie Jimenez Chapa; his children, Yvonne Chapa, Tommy Trujillo, Eddie Ray Trujillo, Jesse Trujillo, Jr., Susan Torres, Mary Hellen Padilla, Mary Lou Rodela, Debra Ramirez, and her husband, Pete, Minnie Annette Rodriguez married to Manuel Rodriguez, Marissa Lopez, Elijah Lopez, and Malakai Lopez; his special granddaughters, Anjanette Guerrero, and her spouse Erica, and Teana Marie Suico, and her spouse, Jorge; a total of 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Edward Chapa, David Gomez, Tim Chapa, Robert Chapa, and Mark Gomez; his sisters, Dolly Chapa and Gloria Chapa; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. The chapel will close at 9:00 p.m.; this will conclude services for Mr. Chapa.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
NOV
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
