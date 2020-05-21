|
|
SLOAN, Jim Jim Sloan passed away at home with his wife by his side on Thursday evening, May 14, 2020. Jim was born June 16, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John "JT" Sloan and Winifred "Winnie" Sloan. He was a graduate of Cleveland State University achieving a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He moved to Venice, California as a young man where he opened Sloan's Snappy Service, doing residential and commercial sound system installations and TV repair. It was there he met his wife, Sandra. Jim and Sond left California in 1976, relocating to Austin, Texas, working for Motorola Corp for the next 27 years. During this time, they traveled frequently to the Far East for Jim's business and to Europe for pleasure, making lifelong friends and having unique adventures along the way. In 2007, Jim and Sond moved once again to Brevard, North Carolina embracing the joy of smalltown atmosphere, the beautiful mountains and four perfect seasons. Jim was a kind man, energetic and generous with his skills and his time. If he didn't know how to fix something, he would study the problem until he did. If he couldn't find the right tool, he would create one. He was smart, funny, single minded and did not suffer fools lightly. Survivors include his wife, Sond, his brother Jerry Sloan and his wife Jeanne, his sister Dixie Pristas and her husband Bill. He will be in the hearts of friends and family always. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020