TAYLOR, Jim On Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, Jim (Buddy) Taylor of Cedar Park, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 74. Jim was born on August 10, 1945 in Austin, TX to Cary Link Taylor and Vera Gartman Taylor. Jim is survived by his wife, Sandy, his six children, Mark (Beverly), Gregg (Lisa), Don (Jenni), Shanon (Deryal), Sharon, and Lori. He is survived by his ten grandchildren, Nate (Caycee), Sydney, Cully, Stephanie, Kenzie (Michael), Coen, Ike, Macey, Ian, and Gage and his three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Hayden, and Sawyer. He is also survived by his older brother, Sonny (Pat), niece, Carrie, and nephew, Trey, and many beloved Friends. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Cary Link Taylor, mother Vera Taylor Haynes, step-father A. B. Haynes, and his ex-wife Belinda Keeling (the mother of his children). Visitation will begin at 1 pm with A Celebration of Life directly following at 2 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, TX 78613. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Travis County Youth Show Scholarship fund. Envelopes will be available at Jim's Celebration of Life, or donations can be mailed to: TCYS (Travis County Youth Scholarship Fund), Attn: Violet Alexander, 7411 Albert Road, Austin, TX 78745. Please make checks to TCYS, memo Jim Taylor. Jim decided to dedicate his body to Texas A&M Medical Science for medical education purposes.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019