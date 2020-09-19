BROWN, Jimmie Darrell Jimmie Darrell Brown passed away in his home in Austin, Tx. Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 80. Jimmie was born Jan.17, 1940 in Wellington, Texas to Dora Mae and Thomas Hal Brown. He was a graduate of Borger High School in 1958 and The University of Texas in 1962, then he worked for Boeing in Seattle and Huntsville, Alabama, then LTV in Grand Prairie, Tx. He later worked as a salesman and sales manager for multiple new home builders. He was a squamous carcinoma cancer survivor, but still maintained a positive outlook on life. His favorite interest was the Texas Longhorns football team and all things Austin. While in college, he was the captain of the Southwest Conference Champion bowling team. He is survived by his children, son Mark and wife Liz Brown and their children Martin and Emily; daughter Kim and husband Tim Jeske and their children Austin and Eric, and daughter Terri and husband Mark Seay. He is also survived by brother Rickey Brown his wife Sharron and their families, and sister Judy Rogers, husband Joe and their families. A service for family only will take place at a later date.



