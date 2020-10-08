WHITED, Jimmie Sidell Age 78, of Plano, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Jimmie was born in Antlers, Oklahoma on October 25, 1941 to the late Evelyn and Sidell T. Whited. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Almquist Whited; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband David Scruggs of Plano; his son Jimmy E. Whited and his wife Rebecca of Miami, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Ferguson of Robinson, Texas and brother Ronnie Whited of North Richland Hills, Texas. He leaves behind four grandchildren: Caroline and Davis Scruggs and Eric and Henry Whited. His brother, Billie Don, precedes him in death. Jimmie grew up in Austin, Texas where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from McCallum High School in 1960. He attended Blinn College, where he played defensive end. He transferred to Southwest Texas State University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965. Jimmie and Joyce Almquist were high school sweethearts and married in 1962. Jimmie and Joyce moved to Dallas in 1965 and he began a 55-year career in the insurance industry. He got his start at Southwestern Life Insurance Company and after 10 years was eager to build his own business. In 1975, he started Market Planners Insurance Agency in Dallas, where he worked alongside his brother, Ronnie. In 1990, he founded American Southwest Insurance Managers and became a market leader in the insurance industry. His business was bought by AmWINS Group in 2011 and is still operating today. Jimmie was successful due to his entrepreneurial spirit, consistent hard work and brilliant mind. Jimmie's love for his work and his employees created a warm family environment in his companies, where he was viewed as the father of that family. Jimmie split his time between his homes in Plano and Miami on Fisher Island. He lived his life with a profound love of the ocean, tournament billfishing throughout the hemisphere. Later in his life, he enjoyed his time traveling with his family on his yacht "Never Enough". A proud Texan, he was a lifelong Cowboys and Texas Longhorns supporter and he would never miss a game regardless of his travels. Always at his side were his dogs, who he treated like children. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew United Methodist Church 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or (800)