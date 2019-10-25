|
|
SMITH, Jimmie Sue (Bohanan) Jimmie Sue (Bohanan) Smith, 85, received her heavenly peace and began her eternal life with the Lord on October 21, 2019. Her beauty, strength, wisdom, and kindness will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love her. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally,there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day; and not to me only, but also to all who have loved His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 She was born January 6, 1934, in Williamson County, Texas, to Jimmie Bohanan and Sueva Labenski Bohanan on their portion of the Labenski farm between Weir and Walburg. She attended Ranger Branch School, Annie Purl Elementary, Georgetown High School (class of 1951), and Southwestern University. Her first two jobs were at the Texas State Department of Health in Austin and in the Superintendent's Office at Austin State Hospital. She married Thomas William Smith on September 23, 1957, at First Baptist Church (now Main Street Baptist) in Georgetown. While he was in the Marine Corps, and after he returned from Korea, they lived in Wilmington NC, Albany GA, and in the Washington DC area. Returning to Austin, they established Anchor Pool Service and Smith Swimming Pool Service, and settled near Manchaca, where their three daughters grew up enjoying gardening, swimming, and many pets (dogs, cats, pigs, milk cows, horses, and a pet deer). Jimmie Sue worked at Internal Revenue Service in Austin for several years. After the family became charter members of Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin, she worked at the church for 20 years, in several positions, and finally retired at age 71--reluctantly. During their retirement, Tom and Jimmie Sue lived on Canyon Lake for a few years, then moved back home to Georgetown when her mother became ill. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband (in 2013). She is survived by daughters Sue Ann Meyer (husband Stephen) of Marble Falls, Amy Coddington of Lockhart, and Kimberly Spiller of Kyle; brothers Johnny Bohanan of Liberty Hill and Joe Bohanan of Georgetown; step-daughter Carla McDonald of New Braunfels; grandsons Brady Spiller and Franklin Spiller of Kyle, and Garrett McDonald (wife Katy) of New Braunfels; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 26th, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Liberty Hill, Texas. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019