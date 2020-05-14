Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
Burial
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
CTSVC
Killeen, TX
Jimmie Taylor


1920 - 2020
TAYLOR, Jimmie Jimmie Taylor, 99, of Austin died Sunday, May 10th. He was born in Lytton Springs, TX on November 23, 1920, a son of the late Betty (Breedlove) and Mack Taylor. He served in the U.S. Army as a PFC. Burial 11 AM on Friday, May 15th at CTSVC in Killeen, TX. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, May 14th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020
