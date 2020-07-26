CORNETT, Jimmy Gordon Jimmy Gordon Cornett was born in Osaka , VA on December 16, 1939. He was 1 of 13 children. He had 8 brothers and 4 sisters. He served 4 years in the Air Force and that is where he met his wife Janna Klement. In 1968 Jimmy and Janna decided to move to Austin Tx. where he worked for IBM for 25 years before retiring. He then got a part time job at Pillow Elementary School as a substitute teacher. Jimmy and Janna were also foster parents to many kids and they did this for many years. He was an active member in the church leadership. He would love to go to Common Interest and sing songs with his wife Janna and be able to spend time with family and friends. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 55 years Janna Cornett, 2 sons Jimmy and Bobby. His daughter Shirley, his grandkids & great grandkids, 2 brothers & 1 sister and many other family members. He is preceded in death by his daughter Judy. Jimmy was loved by many people and will be missed. There will be a memorial for Jimmy via Facebook at Violet Crown City Church on Saturday August 1st at 1pm.



