HULL, Jimmy Lee 1934 2020 Lt. Col. Jim Hull, 85, passed away April 29, 2020 near his home in Frisco TX. Jim was born in Austin, May 31, 1937 to Robert Lee Hull and Katherine Ann Hull. He graduated from Austin High and entered the Air Force in 1957, where he provided leadership in military electronics, serving throughout the U.S., Germany, Iran and Guam. After retirement in 1978, he lived in Waco, Austin, Conroe, Albuquerque and Frisco. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Patsy), and wife Mary (dec. 6/84). He is survived by his wife Frances, brother Dan (Georgetown), daughters Sharon Richardson (Edmond, OK) and Janice Hull (Tulsa, OK), 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, step children Jaime Ortega and Melissa Alhezayen, 4 step grandchildren, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Jim served as a music minister and deacon in his early years; he was an avid bridge player and a devoted, caring husband and father. He was dearly loved by his daughters, wife, brother and other family members. His soul has been sent to God, his body is being cremated, and his life will be celebrated in an Austin Memorial Park service after social distancing restrictions are removed. A Christian Memorial Service for family and friends will be video conferenced at 11 AM EDT Saturday, May 9.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020