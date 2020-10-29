CAWLFIELD, Jimmy Sidney Jimmy Sidney Cawlfield of Austin, Texas, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died at the age of 80 on October 26, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Jimmy was born on April 5, 1940 to Chester and Myra Nolen Cawlfield and is preceded in death by his parents and wife Gloria. He is survived by daughter Joan Whipple (Ted), brother William (Marie), stepdaughters Laura Crawford and Sarah Givens, step granddaughter Lauren Pope, three nephews, and cousins Carol Ann Wise and Johnnie Sue Jenkins. Jimmy was a 1958 graduate of McCallum High School and attended The University of Texas at Austin. He is a former National Guardsman who served at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. Jimmy worked for the US Postal Service for approximately 35 years but had to retire in 1992 because of increased effects of MS. He maintained several part-time jobs until his health necessitated a move to the Court @ Round Rock in 2015. Special thanks to his many caregivers at the Court @ Round Rock, Encompass Health Rehab Hospital, Bel Air @ TeraVista Rehab Center and Resolutions Hospice. Funeral services at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks 6300 W. William Cannon Dr. are scheduled for Thursday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00.