POEHL, Jimmy Wayne Jimmy Wayne Poehl, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on March 25th, 2019. Jimmy, better known as Bubba by all those who knew him, was born in Austin, Texas on April 26th, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Beverly Poehl. Bubba is survived by his wife, Ann Poehl, four daughters Glynis, Keetha, Caitlyn, and Lexi, and his three sisters Peggy and husband, Bob; Debbie and husband, Jody; and Karen. In addition, he leaves behind his four grandchildren Kaleb, Kassidy, Aubree, and Hudson. Bubba worked hard his whole life as a maintenance supervisor and contractor. On the weekends, Bubba could be found either fishing, golfing, or playing a game of slow-pitch softball with his friends. He married his devoted wife, Ann Poehl (Neuendorff), on December 15th, 1990. As he aged, he discovered a passion for coaching and watching his girls play softball, where he loyally attended every game. Bubba had an unparalleled love for his family and friends, followed closely by a love of the Texas Longhorns. He never met a stranger and was kind to everyone he encountered. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend, and the world will not be the same without him in it. We will miss his stubbornness, humor, and zest for life dearly, but we have great comfort in knowing he is with the Lord. In remembrance, the family will be receiving visitors on, Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00am 12:00pm at the Harrell Funeral Home, 100 Heritage Dr. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Skin Cancer Foundation; skincancer.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019