J.L. Callaway

Remembering J.L. Callaway October 20, 1914 - September 23, 2002 Happy Birthday, J.L.! It is difficult to imagine that our friend, mentor and community leader, J.L. Callaway, has been gone for 17 years. While no longer with us, he remains a part of our lives through lessons taught, kindness departed, and the gifts being provided to young people of Texas through his Foundation. He was an exemplary husband, father, businessman, and Christian leader who showed by example how to live life to its fullest. We continue to miss his presence in our lives and enjoy the gifts and lessons left behind. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to have shared some time and space with him and continue to honor him with our prayers. He is not easily forgotten.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
