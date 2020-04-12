|
BURRIS, Jo Ann Canady Turner Jo Ann Canady Turner Burris earned her wings April 8, 2020 following a lengthy illness. An Austin native, she was born May 29, 1943, the first of five children born to Sidney and Maggie Canady. She attended Metz and Florence Ralston Brooke elementary schools, John T. Allan and University junior highs, and graduated from McCallum High. She married Austin jazz bandleader and bass player Bill Turner in November of 1963. After becoming a realtor and a successful leader in network marketing, she served as an administrative assistant at Shoal Creek Hospital. She also staged homes for 15 years, and worked for HEB before retiring in 2014. She was a charter member of the Austin chapter of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America and married the love of her life, Lonnie Burris, Oct. 18, 2019 in Canyon Lake, TX. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Maggie Canady, her first husband Bill Turner, daughter Kelly Turner, brothers Jimmie and Sidney Canady, and sister Lillian Mae Lehman. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Burris, her son Jeff Turner, grandson Chance Turner, her sister Becky Canady, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Austin All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services will provide an online-only memorial. The family requests privacy.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020