FARRELL, Jo Ann Hayes Dec. 22, 1937Mar. 1, 2020 Jo Ann Hayes Farrell was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Ruth and Ernest Hayes on December 22, 1937just in time for Christmas! She grew up in Mt. Pleasant attending MPHS, where she participated in debate, drama, band, various vocal groups, and during her senior year co-edited the school newspaper, Maroon Echoes. In 1956, fulfilling a special dream since 8th grade, Jo Ann attended Stanford University, from which she graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in Modern European History. During college she sang in the Stanford Chorus, served as Lagunitas Dormitory president during summer school following her sophomore year, and spent six months during her junior year attending the University of Geneva and traveling with friends in Europe. From Palo Alto she moved to San Francisco, where she worked for California Physicians' Service for two years while attending San Francisco State part-time to obtain a major in English. She next attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she completed her Secondary Education Certification. She then taught English at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley and then at San Leandro High School. At the University of California in Berkeley, Jo Ann met Ed Farrell, Supervisor of English Education, and married him on December 19th, 1964. Later she gave birth to two sons, Kevin (1967) and Sean (1969). When the younger boys were almost one and three, and Ed's son David from a previous marriage was 15, the family moved to Urbana, Illinois, where Ed was Associate Executive Director of the National Council of Teachers of English, and Jo Ann was an asst. editor. The family traveled whenever time permitted, particularly, to Clear Lake, Iowa, to stay in the family summer home, named the "Bluebird." In 1978, the Farrells moved to Austin, where Ed was hired as professor of English Education at the University of Texas, and where Jo Ann earned an M.A. in Counseling and Guidance. For four years she worked in the UT Dean of Students' Office, then joined a friend, Ann Bill, in co-owning a Baskin-Robbins Ice cream franchise in Northwest Austin. After Ann moved to Williamsburg, the co-owners sold the store, and for a time Jo Ann did career and college counseling. Her background led in time to almost 20 years with the AISD in a variety of roles: Manager of "Positive Parenting Practices" for parents of all students; director of the Mentor Program; Visiting Teacher (described as a "wandering social worker"); and, finally, Counselor at Barrington Elementary School. During her educational career, Jo Ann was able to know and help a wide range of families. In addition to her counseling-related activities, Jo Ann was involved in other types of non-profit work: she served on the board of the Travis County Victim Services Advisory Board (four years); Keep Austin Beautiful (eleven years); co-founded and chaired the Environmental Connection: Austin; and helped bring to Austin the Jeremiah Program, for which she recruited many volunteers. In 1990, she received the Individual Award for Distinguished Community Leadership from Keep Austin Beautiful and she was invited in 2013 to join the Board of Capital City Village. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest (Ernie) and Ruth Irons Hayes of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; her step-son, David, then of Las Vegas, NV; her brother-in law and sister-in law Tom and Evelyn Farrell; and her sister-in-law Ann. Left to recall her ability to run deftly a complex household, her unfailing sense of direction, and her engaging sense of humor and rich laughter are her immediate family: husband Ed; sons Kevin (Caron) and their three daughters: Mary, Sarah,and Rebecca; Sean (Karen) and their three daughters: Mikaela, Ashling, and Lorelai; David's two sons, Mark, and Steven (Crystal); her sister, Janet Hayes Dougherty and husband Dick Dougherty of Woodbury, MN; their children Natalie (Tony) Petrillo and son Michael (Mariah) of Redding, MA; Rick (Patti) and son Sam of St. Paul, MN; Michael (Monica) and children Mara and Cole of Medina, MN; Libby (Marc) Sloot and children Emma, Abigail, and Louis of St. Paul; Tom and Evelyn's children Brien, Leslie, Jerry, Susan, and their families; and Ann's son, Bill. These facts about Jo Ann's life do not entirely capture her spirit. Wherever Jo Ann went, she talked to and listened to people. Someone said she never met a stranger. She knew how to make and keep friends, generously inviting them to her home and corresponding with a wide range of acquaintances around the world. She quietly and efficiently provided guidance, help, and support to many of the adults and children whom she touched. Beyond her service in the schools and in nonprofit organizations, she gave her time and money to many individuals whose lives were changed for the better by her actions. Jo Ann's father was given a plaque, inscribed with a quote from Abraham Lincoln: "The better part of one's life consists of his friendships." Jo Ann wholeheartedly agreed with and lived by that quote. We thank the staff of Brookdale Northwest Hills and Austin Geriatric Specialists for the comfort they gave Jo Ann in her final days of battling cancer. In lieu of gathering during these challenging times, we will hope to do so in the future. If you wish to honor Jo Ann's memory, then please share a warm hug with your loved ones, a drink and laughter with your friends, and kindness and empathy with people in need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store