Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
(512) 863-2564
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
View Map
1938 - 2019
MOORE, Jo Ann Jo Ann Moore, age 80, of Austin, passed away on August 14, 2019 after a three and a half year battle with cancer. Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy B. Moore; her three sons, Dale W. and his girlfriend Gail Maxwell, Billy D., and Charles Lee and his wife Laura; two grandsons, Joshua P. and his wife Genevieve and Joel P. and his wife Samantha and their three children, Justice, Drew and Wren. A visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Jo Ann's funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. She will be laid to rest at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Georgetown. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019
