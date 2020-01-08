|
THAMES, Jo Ann (Dodgen) Age 82, passed away January 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born four miles west of Buda, Texas, on July 29, 1937 to Ruby Mae (Smith) and John Lafayette Dodgen. She was raised there on a large dairy farm and lived nearly all her life within a few miles of home. Jo Ann was a member of Buda Methodist Church and graduated from Buda High School in 1954 as Valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed 4-H and FHA, was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and lettered in volleyball and softball. On December 2, 1953, Jo Ann and Melvin Lee Thames were united in marriage while he was home on leave from the Marine Corp. After their honeymoon, he shipped out to Korea for 16 months with Jo Ann left behind to finish high school, then work at Texas Employment Commission, all the while writing and pouring over letters from overseas. Then came six wonderful months stationed in Oceanside, CA, together in a cottage by the sea until he was discharged in August 1955. Back home in Buda, Jo Ann and Melvin were blessed with three sons, Kenney, Michael, and John. After losing her mother at a young age, niece Rebecca Sue Thames, Becky, also joined the family. Jo Ann worked outside the home at Bank of Austin, Gary Job Corp, Hays CISD as district finance bookkeeper 1970 - 85, and then kept books for Melvin's and her sons' building and construction companies. A wonderful homemaker, Jo Ann cherished her role as chief cook and bottlewasher for her boys, who were raising all kinds of wild and domestic farm animals, hunting, fishing, and avidly involved in FFA and sports. Jo Ann remembered that Onion Creek was on the rise and over the bridge many a time during the winter or spring, but they swam in it all summer long and hosted large 4th-of-July parties on its banks. She and Melvin enjoyed RV camping and took several trips to Alaska and Washington state to see her sister's family. She cooked up delicious meals and left us many treasured recipes, such as Memaw's fudge and lemon cream pie. Jo Ann's beautiful gifts included hand-painted clothes, and stitched baby quilts. She loved to read historical novels and had a green thumb with flowers. She treasured her grand- and great-grandchildren, lavishing them with affection and sweets. Jo Ann is survived by Melvin, her husband of 66 years; her children: Kenney (Susan) Thames, Michael (Debbie) Thames, John (Brenda) Thames and Becky Beck, all of Hays county; her grandchildren: Jason (Miranda) Thames of Stephenville, Abbie (Josh) Shelton of Spicewood, Heather (Mark) Myers of Buda, Joseph (Leslie) Hunt of Wimberley, Rowdy Thames of Kyle, Brian (Crystal) Beck of Pflugerville, Amy (Ross) Madden of Kyle, Sara (Dallas) Stock of Kyle, Jill (Brian) Adams of Cedar Creek; 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruby Dodgen, sister Peggy Jean Klingeman, grandson Gunner Thames, great-grandson Andrew Beck, brother-in-law Carl Klingeman, and son-in-law Pat Beck. Friends and family will gather to celebrate JoAnn's life at the home of Michael and Debbie Thames at 5255 FM 967, Buda on Saturday, January 11, from 2 4 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020