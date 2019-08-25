|
KINDLE, Jo Denton Jo Denton Kindle, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas, on the morning of August 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jo was born to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Bell Denton in 1932, in Albany, Kentucky. Jo's mother Edra was widowed when Jo was 3 years old and left to raise Jo, her older sister Imogene and younger brother Denny. Jo graduated from Clinton County High School in 1950. She lived in many locations including Guantanamo, Cuba, Louisville, Kentucky, Great Falls, Montana, and Salem, Oregon. In 1968, she settled in Austin, Texas working and raising her two children, Wayne and Teri. Jo loved gardening, books, movies and plays. She was a devoted Catholic and it was through the church scripture classes that she met some of her closest friends "The Holy Company". By all of her friends and family she is known for her wit, warm hospitality and excellent baking. Jo was loving mother to her two children Wayne and Teri. They could not have had a better mother. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Morris Denton; her sister Imogene Moretz, her brother Dennis Ray Denton and her nieces Vicky Allgeier and Becki Moretz. She is survived by her son, Wayne Denton Kindle and daughter, Teresa Chatkoff of Austin as well as extended family and friends. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. A reception celebrating her life will follow.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019