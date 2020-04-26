|
FINLEY, Jo Ellen Larkin Jo Ellen Larkin Finley passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She had been a resident of Auberge at Bee Cave Memory Care in AustiSn, Texas for the past three years. Prior to that time, she had resided in her Tarrytown home for close to 50 years, having witnessed the many changes not only in the neighborhood, but in the greater City of Austin over many decades. She took particular interest in our local parks, springs and recreation spots, especially Reed Park, situated near her home. Amongst her favorite things in life were plants and flowers, good food, good music and good books. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she obtained both her Undergraduate and Masters Degrees. There, she met and married her first husband, Wayland C. Rivers Jr. They were founding members of the Tarry House Club. Together, they had three children, Adrienne, Wayland III and Lucy. Jo Ellen was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and later joined many other clubs and associations: the Junior League of Austin, the Symphony League, the English Speaking Union, the Austin Lyric Opera, the Garden Club, the Book Club and perhaps her favorite of all, Festival Hill at Round Top. Jo Ellen had a great love of nature and of watersports throughout her whole lifetime, with a particular attachment to the Comal River in New Braunfels. Her parents had moved to New Braunfels from Houston just after World War II. It was her great joy to slip into the cool, clear, fresh water of the Comal or take a canoe ride, at any season of the year. Later in life, she met and married her great love and partner of some 20 years, Judge D. Finley. They shared their retirement years together and made many fond memories in the enjoyment of travel, music and the arts. Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her son, Wayland C. Rivers III. She is survived by her only sibling and sister, musician Linda S. Larkin of Santa Fe, NM, as well as her two daughters Adrienne Rivers Pappas of Austin, Texas and Lucy Rivers Patier of Canyon Lake, Texas and Angers, France. She is also survived by her six lovely grandchildren, who are the pride of her life: Allison, Caroline, Thomas, John, Claire and William. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: Headwaters at the Comal in New Braunfels, Festival Hill in Roundtop, or simply to your philanthropy of choice. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020