Resources More Obituaries for Jo Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jo Parten Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers ANDERSON, Jo Parten Jo Parten Anderson of Austin, Texas passed from her earthly life on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1930 in Madisonville, Texas, to Bertie and Reuben Asa Parten and was the youngest of two daughters. Jo enrolled in the University of Texas in Austin, Texas when she was 16 years old and graduated with a Home Economics degree in 1951. While at Texas she was active in the Chi Omega sorority and remained very close to her "sisters" throughout her life. After graduation, Jo moved to Dallas, Texas and pursued her love of fashion working at Neiman-Marcus until she met, fell in love with and married L. Ayres Anderson on June 12, 1953. In 1962, Jo and Ayres moved to Abilene, Texas where they discovered the big sky and friendly people of west Texas. During the 22 years they lived there, Jo was very involved as a volunteer in the Abilene Fine Arts Museum and was the first President of Los Aficionados. She also started and wrote the "Shopping Around" column for the Abilene Reporter News. In 1984, the Anderson family left Abilene and moved to Austin, Texas. While in Austin, Jo worked as a "boutique lady" for Steinmart, enjoyed adult education classes through the SAGE program at the University of Texas and pursued her love of Texas history as a docent at the Bob Bullock Texas History Museum. As a 4th generation Texan, Jo was very proud to be a Texan and of her deep Texas roots. She was Jo, Mom, Mamasita, JoJo, or Josie Bell to her family and friends, and she will forever be loved and missed by those that knew and loved her. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, L. Ayres Anderson, and her sister, Edith P. Geary. She is survived by three children, Ellen A. LaRue, Edye A. Marshall and Matt A. Anderson and five grandchildren, Ben Marshall, Dr. Anderson Marshall, Madalyn Marshall, Will LaRue and Matt LaRue. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, at 10:30 AM at the Masonic Cemetery in Gatesville, Texas followed by a celebration of Jo's life reception at the Bob Bullock Texas History Museum at 3:00 PM. A bus for Westminster residents who would like to attend Jo's celebration at the museum will be provided. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jo's loving caregiver, Janie Medina, and the staff of the Westminster Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Texas History Museum in Jo's memory, 1800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries