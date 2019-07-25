ALLEN, Jo Sue 82 years old, died July 22, 2019 of complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. "Jo" was born November 29, 1936 in Eagle Lake, TX. She was the only child of Russell and Lena Mae Salladay. She attended Eagle Lake schools and Wharton Jr. College. While at Wharton Jr. College, she met and later married Frank Allen. They resided in Seguin, TX and then relocated to Austin. They celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. Jo stayed home and raised her family. She then worked many years as a book-keeper for the Rainhart Company. She retired when her grandson was born, and then became a full time grandmother. Jo loved socializing with her friends. She enjoyed playing card and board games and going to coffee on Fridays. She was an avid reader and belonged to several book groups. Jo was a woman of faith and a very active member of her church. Jo is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter, Amy Dover, son Russell Allen, grandson Jason Mikeska, son-in-law Kevin Dover, step-grandsons Nathan and Zachary Dover, niece Lisa Brannan, and nephews, Doug, Brad, and Mark McIntyre. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Crestview United Methodist Church 1300 Morrow St. Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019