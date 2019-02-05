CARROLL, Joan C. Joan C. Carroll, 87, of Burnet, TX, passed away in her home on Feb. 2, 2019 after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at Burnet Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Josyph Andrews officiating. A burial will follow in Barbourville, KY. Arrangements have been made by Clements Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Joan Janis Carroll was born in Harlan, KY to John R. and Eva Parker Carroll on Aug. 31, 1931. She lived in Barbourville, KY and graduated at the age 16 from Barbourville High School in 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper in Lexington, KY before marrying Henry Alvin Carroll on April 14, 1956. They lived in Lexington, where their four children were born, until moving to Austin, TX in 1967. She was an avid golfer, reader, crossword-puzzle-doer, bowler, and ballroom dancer. In retirement, Henry and Joan moved to the Delaware Springs community in Burnet, TX where she continued to play golf and went bowling weekly. She was active with the women's group at church, sang in the church choir, and loved playing Bingo. \Joan is survived by her husband, Henry Carroll; her children, Frank Bruce Carroll and his wife Kim, Daniel Parker Carroll and his wife Sophia, Elizabeth "Libby" Janice Martinez and her husband Johnny, and Mary Ann Miller and her husband Brad; and her beloved grandchildren: Amy Elizabeth Martinez, Jonathan Douglas Martinez, Kendall Denise Carroll, and Jordan Elizabeth Miller. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary