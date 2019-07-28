|
KYLER, Joan C. Joan C. Kyler, 81 of Cedar Park passed away on July 22, 2019. Joan was born in St. Louis, MO on September 7, 1937. She grew up in South Texas and graduated from Weslaco High School before moving to Austin. In 1960 she married James Sawrie and became a military wife traveling abroad, and mother of two children. The family moved back to Austin in 1970 and Joan attended the University of Texas where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Joan taught Kindergarten in AISD and Manor School Districts. After the death of her husband, she got remarried to Russell Kyler in 1987. Joan retired from teaching and traveled extensively with her husband. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and then Triumphant Love Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Russell Kyler. She is survived by her daughter; Carol McAlister and her husband Jere of Austin, son; John Sawrie of Cedar Park, and grandsons; James and Steven McAlister of Austin. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660, on Monday, July 29 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Triumphant Love Lutheran Church, 9508 Great Hills Trail, Austin, TX 78759. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Triumphant Love Lutheran Church in her honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019