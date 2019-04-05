Services Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home 306 East Polk Street Burnet , TX 786112539 (512) 756-2222 For more information about Joan Hisler Resources More Obituaries for Joan Hisler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Elise Mire Hisler

Obituary Condolences Flowers HISLER, Joan Elise Mire She danced & sang, she lived, she laughed, she loved those fortunate enough to have been in her wake are all the richer for it! Our mother, Joan Elise Mire Hisler, 85 years young, passed from this world in the wee morning hours of Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:45am in Marble Falls, TX. A widow of Capt. Norman Ray Hisler Jr. (retired USMC of Garyville, LA); Joan is immediately survived in death by: her children, George Raymond Hisler & partner Franshele Laminack of Marble Falls, TX Joan Elise Hisler of Parthenon, AR Deirdre Elaine Hisler & partner Peg O'Brien of Marfa, TX her former daughter-in-law, Charla Hisler Durden of Sugarland, TX, and her grandsons, Evan Mire Hisler of Austin, TX Austin Major Hisler of Dallas, TX. Of her six siblings, she is survived by her sisters Elaine Johnson of Marietta, GA Janice Sharp of Mandeville, LA Marilyn Pittman of Covington, LA and sister-in-law, Janelle McLemore Mire of Covington, LA. Along with numerous precious nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by: her husband, Capt. N.R. Hisler, USMC her beloved father, George Andrew Mire and mother, Louise Badeaux Mire of Madisonville, LA her in-laws, Vestua Vernon Turner and Verna Gaudet Turner of Burnet, TX Her brothers, George Andrew (Bussy) Mire Jr. of Covington, LA and Deacon Louis Noel Mire of Madisonville, LA. Her sister, Miriam Mire Camp of Slidell, LA. Her wake will be held at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, TX on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6-8pm. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Strong in her faith, "Joanie" attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls, TX. She had a fierce love of life that would light up a room...a strong, dedicated single mother of three; she was a schoolteacher from Beaufort, SC to 29 Palms, CA, from Tokyo, Japan to Bertram, TX. She spearheaded the opening of the first Early Head Start Development Center in Burnet, TX. An enthusiastic supporter of the many sports activities her children participated in, she was also known to show up at a few senior parties! As "Granmere", Joanie simply adored her grandsons, hosting them for summer golf camps, religiously attending their various sports events and graciously overseeing their personal development. She was a loving & supportive wife of Captain Norman Ray Hisler; USMC for 17 years...through the military, the family traveled the world together and never met a stranger. Upon his passing, we returned to Burnet, TX where we were lovingly embraced by the community. Joanie's life was again blessed by her ideal "later in life" partnering with Raleigh Roy Ross, MD. Together, they traveled to parts of the world neither had ever seen & created their own paradise together at his RRR Ranch in Burnet County. Both families were enriched by their union. She was like a second mother to the many children of beloved friends & extended families of Burnet County, where she became known as "Joanie". Mom just had that kind of an effect upon others, from the sorority sisters of the Saint Scholastica Academy in Covington, La to her sister Diva's of Meadowlakes..she loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. On behalf of the entire Hisler family, our deepest thanks go out to the staff of Arbor House Assisted Living, Visiting Angels & Encompass Health of Marble Falls, TX. As Joanie & Bob Dylan love to say, "may you stay forever young"... A celebration of life will be held Sunday April 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hidden Falls Meadowlakes Club house. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2019