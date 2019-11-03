Home

PONDER, Joan Grace Haag Joan Grace Haag Ponder, age 86 of Austin and Flatonia TX, passed away October 14, 2019. She is survived by 3 children: Kenneth Ponder (Beverly) of Flatonia, Kari Ponder, and Kevin Ponder of Austin. 8 Grandchildren: Coleen, Dallas, Zane, Ty, Lauren, Shawna, Kristen and Kyle.Also, 6 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Darrell K. Ponder and her parents, Otto and Grace Haag. Mom was a native Austinite. She graduated from Austin High School in 1950 and earned a teaching degree from U.T. in 1954. She was a teacher for 34 years, mainly in South Austin Elementary Schools, retiring in 1988. She touched many lives and never met a stranger. She was kind, funny, fiesty, and had a sharp memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flatonia I.S.D. Educational Foundation, 400 E. 4th St. Flatonia, TX 78941 The family would like to thank Oak Manor Nursing home for their excellent care of our loved one. Services will be held November 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Flatonia, TX 11:00 A.M. A reception and celebration of life will follow. Arrangements under the care of Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home.
