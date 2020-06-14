Joan M. Edmonds
EDMONDS, Joan M. Joan M. Edmonds passed away on Monday, April 20th. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on August 6th, 1922. After graduating from Ohio State University, she assisted US military operations during WWII where she met, and later married Lieutenant Frank Edmonds. Frank was hired as the first professor of Astronomy at UT Austin, where they settled for the rest of their lives, raising two children, Cindy and Chris. After Frank's passing in 1986, Joan moved into a condominium on Lavaca Street, where she resided until her passing. She served as a docent at Laguna Gloria, and was a friend of the libraries. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining and hosting dinner parties. For condolences please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood of Austin. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

