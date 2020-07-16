1/1
Joan Madeline (Johnson) Harper
HARPER, Joan Madeline Johnson Age 66, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. She was born June 11, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama to Willie Homer (Tiny) Johnson and Madeline Alice Sims Johnson. Joan and her loving husband, Phillip, would have been married 46 years on July 19, 2020. Family was first and foremost in Joan's life, and she deeply loved her children, grandchildren and her dogs and grand-dogs. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Phillip Lynn Harper; son, Joshua Boyd Harper; daughter and son-in-law, Staci Nicole Harper Parsons and William Wade Parsons; two grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Parsons and Jacob Wade Parsons; and her brother, Raymond Marbor Smith. Family and friends whose lives she touched are invited to a memorial service and reception at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen. To share condolences and memories of Joan with her family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
5128632564
