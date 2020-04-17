|
|
MEDRANO, Joan Margaret Joan Margaret Medrano, 79, of Austin, Texas, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020. Joan was born in London, England on March 24,1941 during World War II. Joan married a US soldier and moved to Germany at the age of 17. She later relocated to the United States and eventually ended up in Georgetown, Texas, with her son Glen. There she fine-tuned her career as a professional seamstress creating custom designed clothing for weddings, beauty pageants and galas with Seaton and Stella Oliveri. Joan touched many lives and demonstrated daily that her faith in the Lord could get her through any hardship. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, The Daughters of the King, volunteered at Care Givers to provide services to people in need and had a passion for creating things. She is survived by Glen Kirkham & wife Sharon and John Medrano, her sons, Travis Kirkham & wife Maryanne, Brandon Kirkham, Blake Kirkham, James Medrano, Jessica Medrano, Kayla Clark & husband Travis, Kyle Tomlin & wife Kacy, her Grandchildren, Levi Clark, Dakoda Clark, Valerie Tomlin, Hayden Tomlin, her Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, her sister and Denise Kirkham, Jennifer Medrano and Norma Adorno, daughters in heart. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Saturday April 18th at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville and her celebration of life will take place after we are free to celebrate in church again. In lieu of providing flowers to the service or family, please contribute to the in her name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2020