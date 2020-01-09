|
HANSON, Joan P. February 28, 1931 - January 5, 2020 Joan Peine Hanson passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday January 5th, 2020. She was born on February 28th 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was happily married to her husband, John L. Hanson, for 65 years. Together they had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Joan was very proud of her family and they were the center of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she was always there for us. Joan's life was full of family and friends. She and John loved visiting flea markets and estate sales looking for treasures to upcycle. She was also a tireless caregiver to her accident prone husband. Joan was a dedicated volunteer at church, her specialty was being a "greeter". She also worked in the office, worked fundraisers and carnivals, cooked for the priests and gave permanents to the nuns. Her monthly bridge group met for over 40 years and she loved them all dearly. She was always there for us - volunteering at our schools, sewing dance outfits, mending baseball uniforms, attending sports events, dance recitals, plays, art shows, band gigs. And the cookie jar was always full. Joan kept us all grounded with her razor sharp wit and sense of humor. She had a witty comeback ready before you even finished your comment, earning her the honorary title of "Queen of Comebacks". She was lightening in a bottle! She was preceded in death by: her husband John, her sister Judy Schardin, brother Tom Peine and grandson John F. A. Hanson. She is survived by her her sister Pam Zahn, daughters Jane Wear, Patty (Jerry) Barton and Mary Stephens, her son Tony (Cherie) Hanson; her grandchildren Matt (Katie) Wear, Colin Wear, Laura (Andrew) Appleton, Seth Barton, McLean Stephens and Shane Moehle; her great-grandchildren Brett and Brody Wear; and numerous nieces and nephews. We will all miss her dearly, including her spontaneous "roses are red" birthday poems. She never repeated a rhyme, not once. We are comforted just knowing that her spirit has been set free and she will live forever in the arms of the Lord and in our hearts until we meet again. So, Joan, here's one for you; "Roses are red, violets are blue, Thanks for the ride, we'll always love you." Visitation will be January 10, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., reception to follow at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills, 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's name to Meals on Wheels and more (www.mealsonwheelsandmore.org) or to Operation Enduring Respect (enduringrespect.org) To share your memories and condolences with Joan's family, please visit www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020