MORRISON, JoAnn Carson (Mowdy) JoAnn Carson Morrison (Mowdy) was born to Gratton and Frances Carson on August 06, 1936 on a farm near Burnet, Texas. She grew up in a loving Christian home and became a Christian at an early age. She was a member of The Worship Place in Sun City Georgetown since it was founded in 1998 and served in many capacities. Jodie spent 12 years in school in Burnet, Texas. She described herself as a tomboy loving the outdoors. She participated in all Sports, Drama, and Speech Clubs. She was a Cheerleader at Burnet High School and was selected for All State Chorus. She received a Music Scholarship for her vocals. After school she was married and had two boys Art and Al which were the light of her life. She moved with her family to Austin where she graduated from The Business College. She worked for Children's Medical Center with six doctors for her entire career as their office manager. Jodie enjoyed 10 years of competitive ballroom dancing and won many trophies. Art and Al married and gave her two amazing daughter in-laws. Jodie was blessed and honored to have three grandchildren that all married wonderful spouses and thrilled her with seven great-grandchildren that were her joy. Above all, she treasured spending time with family and many friends and neighbors. Jodie was preceded in death by her husband Claude Morrison. She is survived by one brother, Jim Carson of San Antonio and his wife Robbie; two sons: Art Mowdy and wife Deborah of Bertram, Texas and Al Mowdy and wife Jean of Georgetown, Texas; her three grandchildren: Josh Mowdy and wife Laura, Erin Stanley and husband Tim, Kristina Smith and husband Grayson; seven great-grandchildren: Carson, Rory, Stella, Sophia, Jack, Luke, and Wesly; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the light and center of our family and will be so dearly missed. A Private Family Memorial will be held. A Celebration of Jodie's Life will be held following COVID-19 when everyone can get together and truly celebrate her life. The family has placed a box on her front porch for those who wish to leave cards and memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to The Worship Place. 811 Sun City Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78633. You may share a message or memory on our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com
.