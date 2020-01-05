|
CROW, Dr. JoAnn Dr. JoAnn Crow was born September 19, 1931 in Lawton, OK and passed away on December 13, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was raised in Austin, TX by her parents Joseph & Thelma Crow, living in Tarrytown on the newly developed Townes Lane. JoAnn was the second child of four Crow children. She was the sister to James Crow (deceased), Diana Crow and Chris Crow. JoAnn was thoughtful, inquisitive, had a thirst for knowledge, loved to travel, embraced the age of computers, always had two or more dogs by her side, had a sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. She built strong relationships with each of her family members and was the family historian and storyteller. Dr. Crow earned her B.A., M.A. and PhD from the University of Texas at Austin. She was a commercial artist working at Von Beckman, Jones & Co. and a technical illustrator (the only female in a male oriented business) prior to joining the University of Texas School of Nursing at Austin as a research associate from 1972-1974. In 1974 she joined the University of Texas School of Nursing in San Antonio as Coordinator of Media Services and Curriculum Resource Center. As Associate Professor, she helped develop instructional materials and oversaw audiovisual production services. Dr. Crow served on the National League for Nursing Instructional Technology Committee dedicated to nation-wide development of teaching learning tools. She gave nation-wide presentations on the use of technology, computer graphics, and building resource centers. She retired from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 1996. As an educator and Philanthropist, she helped local organizations and individuals throughout the community with her financial and intellectual contributions. Dr. Crow is survived by her sister Diana Crow and brother Chris Crow (JoLinda), nieces Leigh Ann Crow Guthrie (Lloyd), Laura Crow Strickland, Meredith Crow Withers (Peter), Allison Crow (Bill), Courtney Crow Wyrtzen (Joel) and nephews Chris Dodson (Kateri), Clay Crow (LaDonna), Cameron Crow (Kathryn), Chandler Crow and thirteen grandnieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the University of Texas School of Nursing Health Center at 7703 Floyd Curl Dr. San Antonio, Tx 78229-9674.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020