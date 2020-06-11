JoAnn Luersen
1937 - 2020
LUERSEN, JoAnn JoAnn Luersen was born on December 29, 1937 in Round Rock and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born and raised in Round Rock, JoAnn was the drum major of the Dragon Band during her high school years. After graduation, JoAnn attended the Nixon Clay Business College in Austin, Texas. She was an amazing businesswoman and used those skills as she spent many years working for the IRS and helping her husband run his construction company. She was also the owner of Hardwood Products and successfully led that company for over 25 years. JoAnn had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and enjoying wildlife. She loved watching movies, reading e-books on her iPad, and keeping up with technology. JoAnn always had a generous heart and helped numerous family members, friends, and employees. She supported many charities, such as Habitat for Humanity, Williamson County Animal Shelter, ASPCA, and hospice. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace "Sonny" Luersen; son, Kevin Luersen; parents, Edmund and Alma Krumm Peterson; as well as other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her two grandsons, Heston (Hannah) Luersen and Reagan (Nancy) Luersen; four great grandchildren, Emiley, Addison, Raylan, and Haizley; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Luersen; sister, Betty (Theo) Zimmerman; nephews, Jason and Lee Zimmerman and their families; and other extended family. There are no services pending currently, however, the family asks that you visit the Providence Funeral Home website to view Joann's "Life in Pictures" slideshow. Many thanks to St. David's Round Rock Hospital, Belair at Teravista, and Hospice for the compassion shown. She will be greatly missed!

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Wonderful and Caring great aunt. She was always there for anyone in a time of need no matter the circumstances. She will be a lasting memory and I will always try to follow her example.
Chase Zimmerman
Family
June 9, 2020
you were the best aunt I will miss you eternally.
Jacob Zimmerman
Family
June 3, 2020
Thinking of you during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Rosanne Naizer
June 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lee Zimmerman
Family
