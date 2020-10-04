1/1
Joanne Marian Getto
GETTO, JoAnne Marian Age 86, of Austin TX, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born April 10, 1934, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Alfred and Cecilia Leonard Marian. JoAnne was a graduate of Jeannette, High School; and a member for over 40 years of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. She owned and operated Getto's Gifts on Clay Ave. in Jeannette for 16 years. Prior to that JoAnne donated much of her time volunteering at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents JoAnne was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Michael Getto, Sr., DDS; a sister Patsy Lizza; and a nephew Chuck Lizza. She is survived by her by two sons, Michael Getto, Jr. and wife Janet, and Christopher Getto and wife Emily; her grandchildren, Christine Kauffman and husband Michael, Michelle Getto, Maria Getto, Michael Getto, Natalie Getto; and a nephew, Al Lizza. Friends will be received in the John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 228 North 2nd St. Jeannette. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Greensburg PA. Entombment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V Graziano Funeral Home Inc
228 N 2Nd St
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
