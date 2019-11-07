Home

KING, Jo "Jodie" Kathryn Jo "Jodie" Kathryn King was born on September 7, 1952 in Austin Texas to Milburn King and Mary Shugart. She passed from this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Bastrop Texas surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents Milburn King and Mary Shugart. She is survived by her partner Robert Snap, her children Dawn Huddleston (Jack Reppin), Nikki Jordan, David King (Emilie King); her grandchildren Ashley King, Brianna Moody, Wyatt King, and Mia Jordan; and her siblings Della Schlicke (Scott Schlicke), Mary Ann Chouinard, Milburn "Bubba" King (Rhonda King), and Gene King as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A celebration of her life and fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 4-8pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Waterhole Saloon in Del Valle, Texas. All proceeds from this event will be directed towards medical expenses and cancer research.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019
