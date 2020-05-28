|
|
MEREDITH, Jody Local Legendary Texas Western Swing Musician Jody Meredith passed away Monday May 25, 2020. Jody is gone, but definitely not forgotten. He is survived by his wife Maida Meredith, sister Marie Ormand, brother Gerald Morrison and children Debra Ann Meredith, Todd Fellers, Tammy Nanney, Dickie Guthrie, 10 grand-children, 19 great grand-children, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Friday May 29th at 10:30 in Lockhart Municipal Burial Park. Severices provided by Eeds Funeral Home | Lockhart TX funeral home and cremation https://www.eedsfuneralhome.com/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020