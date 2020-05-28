Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eeds Funeral Home
408 South Main Street
Lockhart, TX 78644
(512) 398-2343
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Lockhart Municipal Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody Meredith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody Meredith Obituary
MEREDITH, Jody Local Legendary Texas Western Swing Musician Jody Meredith passed away Monday May 25, 2020. Jody is gone, but definitely not forgotten. He is survived by his wife Maida Meredith, sister Marie Ormand, brother Gerald Morrison and children Debra Ann Meredith, Todd Fellers, Tammy Nanney, Dickie Guthrie, 10 grand-children, 19 great grand-children, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Friday May 29th at 10:30 in Lockhart Municipal Burial Park. Severices provided by Eeds Funeral Home | Lockhart TX funeral home and cremation https://www.eedsfuneralhome.com/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -