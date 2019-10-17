|
ANZURES JR., Joe Anthony Joe Anthony Anzures, Jr. (Mololo), 33, was called to his heavenly home on October 10, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1986 in Austin, Texas. He resided in Manor, Texas. He was an adored son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by many. Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Horacio Ochoa, Sr., cousin, Jennifer Rodriguez and his paternal grandparents, Esteban and Margarita Anzures. He is survived by his mother and father, John and Lydia Contreras, and Jose Anzures. Daughters, Alyssa and Adrianna Anzures. Stepchildren, Alexia, Tammy, Halee and Andrew. Sister, Crystal Jaimes and husband Robert. Brother, Anthony James Contreras. One adoring niece, his "Pookie" Audrie Elizabeth Jaimes. Maternal grandparents, Jose and Manuela Alcantar and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Anthony had a heart of gold. No one was a stranger and he became a friend the moment you met him. He had a love of race cars, fishing, traveling with his RV, spending his days with family, and most of all, being with his beautiful children. He was a handy man, a fixer of all things. A kid at heart, it was guaranteed that Anthony would put a smile on your face. His goofiness, his loving spirit and his warm heart attracted the love and friendships of so many. He was always quick to lend a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on. The love Anthony had for his family, his children and his friends was never in question. Anthony will forever be an angel who will continue to watch over all of whom he loved. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. in The Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Nuestra Senora De Los Dolores Catholic Church. A Committal Service will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his loving cousins; Daniel Camacho, John Pesina, Trinidad Degollado (BJ), Johnny Guzman, Arnold Gonzalez, Samuel Guerrero and uncles Carlos and Henry Ochoa. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Ray Ochoa, Benito Anzures Jr., and Anthony James Contreras. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anthony's daughters at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-anzures-girls. To share memories with the family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019