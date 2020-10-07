1/2
Joe Cedillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CEDILLO SR., Joe Our beloved dad was called to heaven to be with our Lord on September 30, 2020, at 95 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Elena Cedillo, and son Joe Cedillo Jr. Joe is survived by his partner of over 15 years, Kathy Mayhew, daughters Alice Morales ( Robert), Esther Ortiz ( David), Gloria Gonzalez ( David), Dora Sifuentes (Juan), Rita Elizondo (Henry), Nancy Cedillo, sons Armando Cedillo, and Robert Cedillo (Yvonne). Joe's legacy lives on through his surviving six daughters, two sons, 38 grandchildren, 116 great-grandchildren, and countless great-great-grandchildren. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country during WW ll. He dedicated over 40 years of his life, maintaining and beautifying lawns throughout the greater Austin area. Joe was extremely committed to his profession and worked with endless dedication until the age of 94. As an Austinite, he loved good Mexican food, coffee, and sweet bread! We miss him dearly; however, our faith gives us comfort to know that we will see his smile again one day. Visitation services will be held at All Faiths Funeral home, 6507 N. I H 35 Austin, TX, on Thursday, October 8, from 5 pm -7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock West Drive, Round Rock, TX, on Friday, October 9, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1104 Commerce Street, Lockhart, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved