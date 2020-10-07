CEDILLO SR., Joe Our beloved dad was called to heaven to be with our Lord on September 30, 2020, at 95 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Elena Cedillo, and son Joe Cedillo Jr. Joe is survived by his partner of over 15 years, Kathy Mayhew, daughters Alice Morales ( Robert), Esther Ortiz ( David), Gloria Gonzalez ( David), Dora Sifuentes (Juan), Rita Elizondo (Henry), Nancy Cedillo, sons Armando Cedillo, and Robert Cedillo (Yvonne). Joe's legacy lives on through his surviving six daughters, two sons, 38 grandchildren, 116 great-grandchildren, and countless great-great-grandchildren. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country during WW ll. He dedicated over 40 years of his life, maintaining and beautifying lawns throughout the greater Austin area. Joe was extremely committed to his profession and worked with endless dedication until the age of 94. As an Austinite, he loved good Mexican food, coffee, and sweet bread! We miss him dearly; however, our faith gives us comfort to know that we will see his smile again one day. Visitation services will be held at All Faiths Funeral home, 6507 N. I H 35 Austin, TX, on Thursday, October 8, from 5 pm -7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock West Drive, Round Rock, TX, on Friday, October 9, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1104 Commerce Street, Lockhart, TX.



