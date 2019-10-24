|
CONKLE, JR., JOE STEPHEN September 24, 1947 October 22, 2019 Joe Stephen Conkle, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully in his home in Oak Hill, Texas on October 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Joe had a love for music as many of his family members did. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, sons Joe Edward Kay and family, Jamie Conkle, Jonny Conkle, Adam Cogdell, Jeremy Cogdell and Jason Looney and family. He is also survived by his mother, Dean Lowden Meredith, brother Harry Conkle and family, four granddaughters, two grandsons and a great-grandson, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Stephen Conkle, Sr. and his half -brothers Smokey Conkle and Wilton Miles. The family will hold a Feast of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to or Hospice organization.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019