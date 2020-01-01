|
OFFIELD, Joe David June 26, 1941 to December 7, 2019 Joe David Offield of Austin passed after a lengthy battle with dementia. He served in the U.S. Army, during the Cuban crisis, and the National Guard. Joe is a retired millwright from the City of Austin. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years--Bena; his wonderful oldest child, Richard Melvin, who always made him proud; and his beautiful princess, Amanda Jane, who is a blessing; grandson, Casey Joe; and sweet young granddaughter, Zoey Jane. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Viola; dad, Melvin; and infant brother. Joe is buried in San Gabriel close to his childhood home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020