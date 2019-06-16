EGAN, Joe Joe Egan of The Hills, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 11, 1930 to Martin and Anna (Broderick) Egan. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 56 years, Sally (Hartig). Joe is survived by his son, Joseph of Naperville, IL, his wife Felicia and their sons Mark and Andrew; son, Bob of Boise ID; son, Rich of Austin, TX, his wife Shannon and their sons Miller and Garrett; sister, Loretta Murray of Wyoming, OH; brother, Robert Egan of Chicago; dear friend, Barbara Hinds of Lakeway, TX; brother-in-law, Jack Hartig of Palos Heights, IL; brother-in-law, Joe March of Homer Glenn, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe grew up on the south side of Chicago and graduated from Leo High School in 1948 and Illinois Institute of Technology in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering. He began his career at Amoco Oil's Whiting, IN refinery in 1952, met his future wife Sally in 1954, and married her in 1956. Joe and Sally were married 56 years until Sally passed away in 2012. The family lived in Dolton, IL, Independence, MO, Houston, TX, Williamsburg, VA, Naperville, IL, and The Hills over the years. Wherever life took him, he was active in his local Catholic community, including the formation of new parishes in Dolton, Houston, Naperville and Lakeway. Joe retired from Amoco Oil in 1990 after serving as the plant manager at the Whiting refinery. He and Sally moved to The Hills/Lakeway, TX area where they were active in many community organizations including: serving as the Board leader of the Lakeway Church (when operated as the combined Lakeway Protestant / Catholic church), being a founding member of the Lake Travis Republican Men's Club, singing for almost 20 years in the Lakeway Sing Along group, and participating in the Lakeway Men's Breakfast Club. Joe enjoyed developing relationships with a large number of friends in The Hills and Lakeway who made his retirement a joy. Joe was the loving grandfather of his four grandsons and although the family was spread across the country, they always enjoyed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and their annual family vacations to the American West together. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Emmaus Catholic Church (1718 Lohmans Crossing Road), followed by an interment of ashes Joe volunteered every week for several years as a personal companion at Bright Horizons, an early onset Alzheimer's and dementia program at Emmaus Catholic Parish. To honor Joe, in lieu of flowers the family requests sending donations via check to Emmaus Catholic Parish (1718 Lohmans Crossing in Lakeway, TX 78734) and including "Bright Horizons" on the memo line. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary