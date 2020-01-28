|
|
FOSTER, Joe B. Joe B. Foster, 83, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully at home with his family by his side, in Austin, Texas on January 23, 2020. He was born September 24, 1936 in Patmos, Arkansas. He is survived by his loving wife Lillie of 62 years, daughters Michelle (Bob) Sanderson and Melissa (David) Campos and 3 grandchildren Christopher, Mary Claire and Collin. He will be deeply missed by his large extended families, the Fosters and the Matus'. The visitation will be Wednesday. January 29th from 4 -8 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Funeral will take place on Thursday, January 30th at St. Louis Catholic church at 1 pm followed by graveside service. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 28, 2020