There are not enough words to say about our brother-in-law Chemito. We were blessed to have you in our family for so many years. We will all cherish our memories with you, our lovely sister Jovita, and y'all's kids & grandkids. We laughed, cried, played, and went through some bad & good times together. But in the end we all came out stronger. May God give your family and brothers and sisters the strength to go through this difficult time. Thank you for always being there for us. We are who we are today because we were taught by the best. We will miss you. Our condolences to all the families.

Vaya con Dios,

Mike, Nomi Robles, Cynthia & Michael Gonzales

