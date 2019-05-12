CARRUTH JR., Joe H Carruth, Joe "Sonny"H. Carruth, Jr., passed away on May 2, 2019 after several months of declining health. Joe was born in Quanah, Texas, September 2, 1944. He was the youngest of four siblings. He moved to Austin, Texas, in the fifth grade. He attended Lamar Junior High and graduated from McCallum High School in 1963. He attended Texas State University and Austin Community College. He joined the U.S Navy in August 1966 and served two tours in Vietnam. After returning from the Navy, he began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for AT&T Communications. He worked for the State of Texas DPS in telecommunications prior to his retirement in 2001. Survived by Judy Gaddy Carruth of 40+ years of marriage, daughter Julia Carruth Barnes and son-in-law Kevin Barnes, granddaughters Makenna Christine Barnes and Maclaine Katelynn Barnes. Joe enjoyed the coast, the lake and all water activities. He had many friends he grew up with and remained close to over the years. In honoring his wishes, there will be no services. To honor his memory, feel free to make donations to National Alliance of Mental Illness (www.nami.org) Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary