HESTER, Lt Colonel Joe C. Gone flying on April 20th. Joe Claud (JC) Hester was born and raised in Round Rock, TX, graduating from RRHS in 1951. He attended TX A&M briefly before being drafted to the Army. An accomplished pilot, he became a valued flight instructor, completed a Masters in Aviation Management, served as a Vietnam helicopter pilot, and was assigned at various posts in Germany and the U.S., before retiring from the military in 1973. He began a 2nd career teaching Army ROTC at Helix and Kearny High Schools. Among his many interests were: flying his vintage airplane, traveling, tennis, and spending time with family. He spent 17 years as an RSVP volunteer for the San Diego Police Department Central Division. More recently, he was on the Board of the San Diego County Parks Society. Soft spoken and easy going, Joe was quick to lend a helping hand. A fun-loving soul with a great sense of humor, he was always up for adventure. He did 14 Grand Canyon rafting expeditions, as an assistant, with his rafting guide daughter. For many years, post retirement, he worked part-time as a pilot towing ad banners across the blue skies of San Diego. Joe passed away peacefully from esophageal cancer in San Diego. He is preceded in death by parents Pete and Edna (Behrens) Hester, brothers Pete and Ray; as well as his 20 year partner, Lori Andrade. He is survived by daughters Sharon and Trina Hester, grandchildren Wesley Weisberg (Amy French) Karyn Whittemore (Alan), and Bethany Weisberg, 6 great grandchildren; as well as longtime companion, Elaine Dlouhy. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Joe's name to the , Grand Canyon River Guides and KPBS. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service on Monday, June 17 at noon sharp at Miramar National Cemetery. You may go to Legacy.com (search for his name) to see more photos, express condolences, and find information on the celebration of life reception. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary