PIEPLOW, Joe Louis Joe Louis Pieplow, joined the Heavenly Father on 10/27/2019. Joe was born on August 03, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Clara Nell. He is survived by his sister Lucy Bradshaw and husband Bill Bradshaw, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Joe was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 at Cook- Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home Austin, TX. Graveside services will be held November 1, 2019 at 1:00 at Live Oak Cemetery, Twin Creeks Rd, Manchaca, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 1, 2019
