HARPER, Joe Max Joe Max Harper of Austin passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6th, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. Joe was born on November 27, 1944 in Austin, Texas. He met his love, Diann, on Midway Island and they were married December 23, 1966. He is survived by Diann, his wife of 53 years; daughter Kristin Harper Mastell and husband Dave; daughter Annette Harper Straessle and husband Sean; brother Mike Harper and wife Carol; sister Carolyn Harper Scott and husband Dan. Joe is also survived by many sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Virginia Harper; brother Jim Harper; brother Stan Harper; brother-in-law Jimmy Parker; and brother-in-law Jeff Parker. Family was so important to him and he cherished each of these relationships. Joe graduated from Austin High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving honorably from 1963-1967. He was part of the Navy Seabees and helped to build military facilities as well as schools and other structures for the residents during his two deployments to Vietnam. When not deployed, he was stationed on Midway Island and at Port Hueneme, CA. After his military service, Joe attended SWTSU as well as UT Austin. He worked as an assistant manager for Safeway for many years, then transitioned to the US Postal Service, where he worked as a letter carrier for 21 years, retiring in 2016. Joe has participated in various organizations over the years, including the Austin Jaycees in the 1970s, and recently as a P.E.O. BIL, helping the members raise money for projects to enhance the lives of young women in the community. Joe was also a devoted member of Hyde Park Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for several years, taught youth Sunday school classes, and loved leading announcements and prayers during services. In 2011 Joe became ordained and conducted several weddings, memorial services, and vow renewals for family members. Joe enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. During his free time he could be found at the coast, the San Marcos River, or any small stretch of water he could find to cast a line. Joe was always a presence of joy and a positive light in all his interactions. He also had a fun-loving sense of humor and never missed a chance to keep everyone laughing with a joke or a one-line zinger! Joe's heart, positivity, and loving nature made him an amazing husband and father, completely devoted to his entire family, his church, and his community. A special thank you to Tranquility Hospice and the numerous medical professionals that treated and supported him during his courageous battle with ALS. Joe has chosen to donate his brain and spinal cord tissue for the scientific study of ALS in veterans. Plans to celebrate Joe's life will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions be made to the ALS Association Texas Chapter (www.alstexas.org
).