RENEAU, Joe R., MD (aka Dad, Dr. Joe, Dr. Granddad and Doc) Austin has lost a good friend and a man who has been part of Austin's history for 88 years. Dr. Joe Reneau was born on a farm in Chilton, TX in Falls County on January 31, 1932. He was called by God to join His team of Angels on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Dr. Joe roamed the hills of Westlake as a boy living a Huck Finn life hunting, fishing and doing other shenanigans young boys may get into. When he was 12 the family to move into town. Being adaptable, he managed to make the best of life in East Austin, living with his mother and 4 sisters, working and attending school. He graduated from Austin High School in 1949. In his early years, Dr. Joe worked at the Salvation Army (SA). His boss at the SA saw something in this young man and took him by the hand to enroll at The University of Texas at Austin. He graduated with a BS in Physical Education in 1956. While coaching a softball team for the SA, he noticed a cute young redhead who was playing on the opposing team. As he was coaching first base and she was playing first base, he took the opportunity to get her name, Anna Lee Carlson. Even though they were on competing teams, he somehow convinced her to go out with him; the two were married in 1953. Dr. Joe always liked to say that he and Anna Lee met on First Base. After graduation, the happy couple with their young daughter, Kathy moved to a small west Texas town of Seminole where he was hired to teach health, counsel students and coach various sports. He soon became head basketball coach and lead his team to a great deal of success in District, Bi-District and State tournaments. After 4 years in Seminole, Dr. Joe believed that he was being called to study medicine. With Anna Lee's support, the family moved to Austin to complete the pre-med work required for medical school at The University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Joe attended class full time, worked a part time job, and, became the graduate assistant who coached the University's freshman basketball team. With all his responsibilities, there was little time to study. As such, Dr. Joe's grades were good but not considered anywhere close to the grades needed to get him admitted to medical school. With a wonderful reference from one of his professors the family moved to Galveston on faith in 1960 hoping that he would be accepted to the University of Texas Medical School. God had a plan for him so miraculously, he was one of the last students accepted that year. Our family faced many trials and tribulations during the 4 years of medical school. Dr. Joe graduated in 1965 in the top 1/3 of his class. Our family returned to Austin so that Dr. Joe could do a rotating internship at Brackenridge Hospital. He completed his internship July 30, 1966 and took a job with the Brackenridge emergency room. First day on the job was August 1, 1966. On this infamous day, Charles Whitman shot 44 people from the Tower at the University. Whitman killed 14 people with 31 being sent to the Brackenridge ER that day. Dr. Joe was in charge of the triage for these victims and later said "I thought I was in a war zone. We had 5 operating rooms on call, and as I examined the patients, I would send them to surgery as needed." In 1966, dad was approached The University of Texas to be the team physician for the University's athletic department. After meeting with Coach Royal, Dr. Joe accepted their offer. The first year on the job saw the Longhorn football team experience a lot of injuries to the players. He worked closely with the Athletic department and the athletic trainers to find ways to reduce injuries. These improvements paid off as the next 3 years were considered the glory years of UT/Daryl Royal football including the 1969 national championship! With regret, dad resigned as Team Doctor in 1972 to give full time to his own, very full private practice. However, he continued to support area high schools as team physician for several more years. As teaching was also a calling for Dr. Joe, he took on the role as adjunct professor at the University teaching courses in Athletic Injuries and Communicable/Non-communicable Diseases In 1969, Dr. Joe was approached by his good friend Harold Riley of Citizens Insurance of America to be on the Board as Medical Director. Dad accepted and served as Medical Director for Citizens Insurance Company of America for 46 years until his retirement in 2015 Dr. Reneau had a full and very busy medical practice in Northwest Austin. In addition, he built 2 new medical clinics, first on Shoal creek and then on Thunder Creek, and recruited a number of outstanding doctors to fill these clinics. From his start of practice in 1967, Dr. Joe had the vision of how northwest Austin would develop and he wanted quality medical care in the area for the growing numbers of people. He also established the first minor emergency center in Northwest Austin to treat patients at nights and on weekends. Quality medical care was a passion for him and he spent many hours working with the American Medical Association, the American Occupational Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Practice and the Texas Academy of Family Practice including service on the Board of Directors, President of the Travis County Chapter both locally and nationally. In 1972 Dr. Joe was approached by Dr. Bob Anderson at Brackenridge hospital to help him start Austin's first family practice residency program. Dr. Joe chaired the organization committee for the first year and continued to support the program for many years thereafter. Dr. Joe was baptized and became a member of Hyde Park Baptist church shortly after he married Anna Lee. He was honored to become a Deacon of the church in 1976. The family were regular participants in the church and its activities To the disappointment of many patients Dr. Joe decided to leave practice in 1987 calling it "the hardest decision he ever made." After many years of 16-hour days, he wanted to slow down a bit so that he could enjoy the company and activities of his 2 beloved young granddaughters, Amber and Heather, and travel and play golf with Anna Lee. Dad loved it when Amber and Heather referred to him as Dr. Granddad. Dr. Joe and Anna Lee were each very successful during this period winning numerous golf tournaments. In 1987 Dr. Joe joined Abbott Laboratories (now called Hospira) and IBM as their company physician. In 1998, tragedy struck as Anna was stricken with terminal colon cancer. His precious wife and partner of 47 years, was called by God to join his team of Angels in August 2000 In the months that followed, Dr. Joe decided to sell his home and made contact with a well-known realtor named Dena Askew. She was petite, smart, beautiful and full of life. Dr. Joe said he recognized a good thing when he saw it and proceeded to try to win her heart. Dena was a little reluctant at first, but he can be very charming and persistent when he wanted. It was not long before he had Dena on his arm, teaching her to play golf and subjecting her to all the activities and sports of his granddaughters. They were married in May of 2001 by his cousin and close friend, Don Duval. The two of them proceeded to live life to the fullest traveling, playing golf and being with family and friends for the next 19 years. Then, Dr. Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015. Dena was by his side every moment of every day as the two of them fought to counteract the disease with everything in their power. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's won the battle. Dena and Kathy were at his side. Dr. Joe Reneau is survived by his devoted wife, Dena Scoggins Askew Reneau; his daughter Kathleen Reneau Lorenzi and her husband John Lorenzi; Jeff Askew and his wife Erin Askew; grandchildren Amber Lorenzi, Heather Lorenzi, Sean Askew, Shelby Askew and Parker Askew; and great grandson Tyson Kade Lorenzi; Sister and Brother-in-law Rena and Billy Newman; and Erin's sons, Justin and Brendan Kent. Dr. Joe is also survived by his sisters Anna Lee Chandler and husband Toby, Joyce Pugh, Jackie Mann and husband Wayne and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Joe Reneau was proceeded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Carlson Reneau, his sister Shirley Larson, Brother-in-law Orville Pugh, Father Jack Reneau and Mother Vera F. Schipper. The family wishes to thank the staff at Arden Court Memory Care and Kindred Hospice for the tender loving care that they provided to Dr. Joe over his last few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army and the Alzheimer's Association
. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Cook Walden Funeral Home on North Lamar. A Memorial Service will be performed at 12 noon on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hyde Park Baptist Church with Dr. Kie Bowman and Reverend Dan Gardner officiating. The service will also be streamed on the Hyde Park website, HPBC.org
. A private burial will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Memorial Park with Reverend Dan Gardner Officiating. A full version of Dr. Joe's story can be found at www.CookWaldenFuneralHome.com