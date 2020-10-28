CASTANEDA, Joe Robert Joey passed away into eternal life on the morning of October 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Joey was born in Austin, Texas on September 4, 1942. He loved sports his whole life and his two favorite teams were the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. He made his living as a Truck Driver. Joey was preceded in death by his father Joe; mother Mary; brothers Ronny, Ricky, Jesse; and sister Betty. He is survived by his wife Maggie; his children, Augie, Denise, JoAnn, Betty, Danica, Jody, Josh and Erika; sisters Renee and Danielle; brothers Mike, Jerry, JJ and Anthony; he shared a close bond with his step grandchildren Ashley, Dillon, Danielle, Colton, Megan and Matthew and enjoyed watching them graduate college and one getting married. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members. Our family would like to give a Special Blessing to all the wonderful people who came to pray over Joey and to Dr. Nandini Kohli and Dr. Kunjan A. Bhatt who went out of their way to make sure they took good care of Joey. Visitation will be held on October 29, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. With Prayer Service at 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Cook- Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Services to be officiated by clergy from PromiseLand Church. Due to social distancing and space limitations, the family requests please no guests under 18 at the services. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
.